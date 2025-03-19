Capri Global gains on joining hands with CII for skill development program

Capri Global Capital advanced 2.17% to Rs 162.50 after the company's subsidiary, Capri Loans Car Platform (CLCPPL) has partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to drive skill development and employment opportunities.

This collaboration aims to equip young professionals with industry-specific expertise, bridging the gap between education and the job market. The initiative will offer structured training, reskilling, and upskilling opportunities for students enrolled in IGNOUs Distance Learning Graduation Program.

As part of the initiative, CLCPPL will launch a six-month internship program, initially onboarding 30 interns across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur. A mid-program performance review at the three-month mark may lead to expansion to additional locations.

CII will design a specialized six-month training module, focusing on car loan processes. The program will be aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and approved by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). Participants will earn industry-recognized certifications, gaining hands-on experience and market-ready skills. CII will provide study materials, conduct online training, and oversee evaluations, making it a comprehensive professional development opportunity.

CLCPPL will support interns with a stipend and reimburse IGNOU registration fees in two installments. Upon successful completion, candidates will be assessed for full-time employment based on performance and role availability.

The collaboration aims to create a pipeline of skilled professionals, preparing students for real-world career opportunities in the financial services sector. CLCPPL will play an active role in aligning course content with industry standards, ensuring seamless integration of classroom knowledge with practical application.

Amit Setia whole-time director for CLCPPL, said "At Capri Loans, we believe in empowering the next generation with the right skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. This partnership with CII reflects our commitment to foster skill development and financial inclusion. By equipping students with industry-relevant training, we are not only shaping their professional futures but also strengthening the ecosystem of skilled talent in India."

Capri Global Capital is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a presence primarily across two key verticals: MSME loans and home loans. Its focus on MSMEs, the growth drivers of the economy, cuts across restaurants, small manufacturing units, traders, private schools, and goes beyond.

The NBFC's consolidated net profit surged 88.41% to Rs 128.08 crore on 35.63% increase in total income to Rs 821.83 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

