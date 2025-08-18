Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma rises as UK subsidiary gets approval for Metformin Prolonged release tablets

Marksans Pharma rises as UK subsidiary gets approval for Metformin Prolonged release tablets

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Marksans Pharma rallied 3.20% to Rs 184 after the company announced that its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Relonchem, has received Marketing Authorization for Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1000 mg Prolonged release tablets

The approval was granted by the UK regulatory authorities, allowing Relonchem to market the widely used anti-diabetic medication in three dosage strengths. Metformin is commonly prescribed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and is considered a frontline therapy for managing blood glucose levels.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 34.3% to Rs 58.31 crore despite of 4.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 619.98 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

