Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ethos Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd tumbled 5.38% to Rs 9632.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35635 shares in the past one month.

Ethos Ltd crashed 4.53% to Rs 2650. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1729 shares in the past one month. Craftsman Automation Ltd lost 4.33% to Rs 6787.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3144 shares in the past one month. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd plummeted 3.73% to Rs 1438.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13650 shares in the past one month.