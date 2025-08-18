Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 28-cr order

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) surged 9.17% to Rs 1,817.90 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 28.32 crore from the Dredging Corporation of India.

The contract involves dredging operations in the Mouth Portion, Entrance Channel, and Sand Trap Areas of Pondicherry Port, increasing the depth from the existing level to the designed specifications. Approximately 200,000 cubic meters of material will be dredged over a three-month period, with a possible extension of one month.

The company said this scope is vital to ensuring safe and efficient vessel movement, enhancing port accessibility, and supporting operational continuity at Pondicherry Port. KMEWs proven capabilities in precision dredging and its deployment of specialized equipment from its existing fleet will ensure timely and effective execution of this high-impact assignment.

This contract marks a major milestone for KMEW, representing its maiden engagement at Pondicherry Port and further expanding its operational footprint across Indias maritime infrastructure. The award underscores KMEWs reputation as a trusted partner in the dredging sector, backed by a decade of consistent performance across major Indian ports. For this project, KMEW will deploy a dredger from its existing fleet, leveraging its in-house dredger to ensure cost-effective execution. This strategy reflects the companys commitment to maximizing asset efficiency, optimizing capital expenditure, and streamlining operationsall while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and resource management. Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works said that, KMEW is proud to announce the recent award of a new contract from the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), marking a significant achievement in our journey. This contract marks strategic entry at Pondicherry port. This is the 8th Contract from Dredging Corporation of India in the last 4 years. This order win not only reflects our successful track record with Dredging Corporation of India but being able to serve different employers across the Indian Coast. The win underscores our ongoing commitment to identifying opportunities at existing ports and exploring new projects, as well as our ambition to expand our capabilities across Indias port infrastructure. Our strategic focus on maximizing asset utilization enables us to execute these contracts efficiently without incurring major capital expenditures, further solidifying our position as a leader in the dredging industry.