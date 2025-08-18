Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day; auto shares gear up

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, driven by easing concerns over Russian oil supplies following a U.S.-Russia meeting, as well as optimism around potential GST reforms and a recent upgrade to Indias credit rating. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government is planning to implement generational GST reforms before Diwali a move expected to benefit key sectors such as auto, FMCG, and consumer goods.

The Nifty settled above 24,850 mark. Auto, consumer durables and metal shares advanced while IT, media and pharma shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 676.09 points or 0.84% to 81,273.73. The Nifty 50 index added 245.65 points or 1% to 24,876.95. In the past three trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.29% and 1.59%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.39%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,560 shares rose and 1,631 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 4.18% to 25,127.20. The index shed 0.02% in the previous trading session. Maruti Suzuki India (up 8.8%), Ashok Leyland (up 8.05%), TVS Motor Company (up 6.6%), Hero MotoCorp (up 5.82%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.63%), MRF (up 4.56%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.5%), Eicher Motors (up 2.59%), Bosch (up 2.01%) and Tata Motors (up 1.62%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Vodafone Idea added 5.37%. The companys consolidated basis, net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25. Operationally, ARPU improved 15% YoY to Rs 177 from Rs 154 in Q1 FY25, driven by tariff revisions and customer upgrades. The 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.4 million versus 126.7 million last year. Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 0.85%. The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%.

Signpost India surged 10.06% after the company reported a 36.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.27 crore on 37.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 137.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25. EMS rose 1.15% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for a project worth approximately Rs 104.05 crore. Electronics Mart India surged 7.70% after the company announced the commencement of operations of a new multi-brand store under the 'Bajaj Electronics' brand. KEC International surged 5.26% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,402 crore across its key business verticals.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rallied 11.52% after the companys standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Lemon Tree Hotels jumped 5.27% after its material subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the licence rights to a prime land parcel in Nehru Place, New Delhi. Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% after its consolidated net profit soared 121.82% to Rs 15.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.78 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income from operations jumped 16.07% year on year to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Global Markets: European stocks traded lower on Monday as investors awaited a key meeting between regional leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Markets in Asia ended in a mixed manner after the U.S.-Russia summit concluded without a ceasefire. As per media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump now seemed more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal with Ukraine instead of a ceasefire first, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The reports further state that Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders later on Monday to discuss the next steps, though actual proposals are vague as yet.

US stocks were mixed on Friday as Wall Street tempered its rate-cut hopes amid economic data this week that showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation and a rise in July retail sales. The Dow rose 0.08%, or 34.86 points, to 44,946.12. The S&P 500 slipped 0.29%, or 18.74 points, to 6,449.80; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.4%, or 87.693 points, to 21,622.977. The US Census Bureau data released Friday morning showed retail sales rose 0.5% in July from the prior month. Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment deteriorated in August, falling for the first time in four months as inflation expectations jumped in the longer term.