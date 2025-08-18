Indostar Capital Finance gains on appointing Amit Kumar Khan as COO

Indostar Capital Finance rose 1.75% to Rs 270.60 after the company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Amit Kumar Khan as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 14 August 2025.

Amit Kumar Khan, with over 25 years of experience in banking and financial services, has expertise in underwriting, risk, collections, and retail asset lending across secured and unsecured portfolios. He has led strategy, policy, product development, and large-scale operations across India. Before joining IndoStar, he held senior leadership roles at Grihum Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Indostar Capital Finance is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC.