Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for railway project worth Rs 160 cr

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for railway project worth Rs 160 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) from East Coast Railway for installing automatic block signaling system in Odisha.

The project involves installing an automatic block signaling system with dual mobile train supervision system (MSDAC) and alterations to existing electrical interlocking (El), panel interlocking (Pl), and route relay interlocking (RRI) stations in the Jakhapura-Nergundi, Khurda Road-Bhusundpur, and Bhusundpur-Golanthra sections of the Khurda Road Division.

The said order is worth Rs 160.08 crore and it will be executed within 24 months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The company reported 33.16% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 478.40 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 359.25 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 17.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,714.01 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

The scrip fell 0.09% to end at Rs 390 on the Friday, 14 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for work order of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

RVNL soars after bagging order worth Rs 391 crore from Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam JV successfully bids for Southern Railway project of Rs 156 cr

Titagarh commences production of trainsets for Bangalore Metro

Blue Dart Express appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Karnataka Bank launches KBL WISE Senior Citizen Savings Account

Oil India commences ESG initiatives to achieve net zero emission by 2040

RITES to undertake maintenance work for DVC's railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story