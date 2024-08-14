Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marsons reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 12891.30% to Rs 29.88 crore

Net profit of Marsons reported to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12891.30% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.880.23 12891 OPM %16.90-117.39 -PBDT5.38-0.26 LP PBT5.24-0.43 LP NP5.24-0.43 LP

