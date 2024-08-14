Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.08% to Rs 17.86 crore

Net profit of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.08% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.8627.51-13.270.653.21-0.521.73-2.131.46-1.99

