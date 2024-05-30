Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Martin Burn reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Martin Burn reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2242.86% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net loss of Martin Burn reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2242.86% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.00% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 586.21% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.640.07 2243 1.990.29 586 OPM %-157.32-1171.43 --199.50-958.62 - PBDT-0.050.24 PL 1.651.47 12 PBT-0.110.19 PL 1.431.27 13 NP-0.180.22 PL 1.181.00 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zeebu Announces 2nd Scheduled Token Burn Event - May 2024

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Market erases gains; realty shares advance

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Indices erase early losses; realty shares in demand

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Gaekwar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story