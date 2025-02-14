Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.55% to Rs 13.89 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 40.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.55% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.8910.896.4810.470.701.230.641.170.480.80

