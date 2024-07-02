Maruti Suzuki India's June production dips 3% YoY

The car major's total output dipped 2.94% year-over-year, with production reaching 133,095 units compared to 137,133 units in June 2023.

Passenger car production saw a more significant drop, falling 16% year-over-year to 74,726 units in June 2024. However, utility vehicles bucked the trend, experiencing a strong 35.04% year-over-year increase in production, reaching 47,437 units in June 2024.

The combined production of passenger vehicles (including utility vehicles) reached 130,930 units during the period, reflecting a slight decrease of 2.14% year-over-year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Production of light commercial vehicles, the "Super Carry," slumped 35.08% year-over-year to 2,165 units in June 2024.

The car major's total sales increased 12.42% to 1,79,228 units in June 2024 as against 1,59,418 units sold in June 2023. Sequentially, the auto major's total sales rose 2.67% as compared with 1,74,551 units sold in May 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 47.80% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3,877.8 crore on 19.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 36,697.5 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News