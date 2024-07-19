Maruti Suzuki India update on operations

Maruti Suzuki India announced that a global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in the Company also. The Company immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures and production / despatch operations were briefly halted.

The Company has been able to resume its operations now.

The Company does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.

