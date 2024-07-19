Maruti Suzuki India update on operations

The Company has been able to resume its operations now.
The Company does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
The Company has been able to resume its operations now.
The Company does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:09 PM IST