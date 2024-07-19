Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vodafone Idea concludes preferential issue of shares for Rs 2,458 cr

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Vodafone Idea has allotted 41,52,02,701 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.80 per share in fourth tranche to Nokia Solutions and Networks India (25,67,56,756 equity shares) and Ericsson India (15,84,45,945 equity shares), vendors (non-promoter) of the Company, aggregating to Rs. 614.5 crore, on a preferential basis.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares in the Offer, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 696,996,945,760 comprising of 69,699,694,576 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

With the aforesaid allotment of fourth tranche, the entire preferential issuance of 16,608,10,804 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 14.80 per share, aggregating to Rs. 2,458 crore, as approved by the Board and shareholders, is now complete.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

