Vedanta concludes QIP issue

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
To issue 19.31 cr equity shares at issue price of Rs 440 per share to QIBs

Vedanta announced the closure of its QIP issue today i.e. 19 July 2024. The company has approved the allotment of 19,31,81,818 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 440 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 439 per equity share), which is at a discount of 4.61% (i.e. Rs 21.26 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 461.26 per equity share to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers in the issue.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

