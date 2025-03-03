Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 0.98% to 199,400 units in February 2025 as against 197,471 units recorded in February 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 160,791 units (up 0.32% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,710 units (down 13.31% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 3.46% YoY to 174,379 units, total export sales declined 13.5% YoY to 25,021 units sold in February 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 5.13% to 187,414 units in February 2025 as against 178,261 units recorded in February 2024.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 11.7%, compared with 212,251 units produced in January 2025.

In February 2025, the production of passenger vehicles was at 183,999 units, registering a 5.42% increase from 174,543 units produced in February 2025. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,415 units in February 2025, reflecting a YoY decline of 8.15%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Also Read

Will cutting capital gains tax alone bring back FIIs to Indian equities?

ITR to UPI: Money changes in March that will impact you financially

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 300 pts to 72,900; Nifty at 22,040 amid broad-based sell-off

Ex-Sebi chief, 3 directors move Bombay HC to quash FIR; hearing on March 4

Why does the world's biggest climate fund want India, China to step up?

Maruti Suzuki India reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.01% to Rs 11,824.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex tumbles 332 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,050; broader mkt underperforms

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

Coffee Day hits the roof as NCLAT sets aside insolvency order

Adani Ports records 3% YoY growth in Feb'25 cargo volumes

Paytm drops after ED slaps notice for violating FEMA Act 1999

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story