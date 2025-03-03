Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 0.98% to 199,400 units in February 2025 as against 197,471 units recorded in February 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 160,791 units (up 0.32% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,710 units (down 13.31% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 3.46% YoY to 174,379 units, total export sales declined 13.5% YoY to 25,021 units sold in February 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 5.13% to 187,414 units in February 2025 as against 178,261 units recorded in February 2024.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 11.7%, compared with 212,251 units produced in January 2025.

In February 2025, the production of passenger vehicles was at 183,999 units, registering a 5.42% increase from 174,543 units produced in February 2025. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,415 units in February 2025, reflecting a YoY decline of 8.15%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.01% to Rs 11,824.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News