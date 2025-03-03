Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 15732 contracts in the data reported through February 25, 2025, showing a reduction of 1036 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them near five month top.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coffee Day hits the roof as NCLAT sets aside insolvency order

Sensex tumbles 332 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,050; broader mkt underperforms

Adani Ports records 3% YoY growth in Feb'25 cargo volumes

Paytm drops after ED slaps notice for violating FEMA Act 1999

VST Tillers drops as Q3 PAT slumps 92% YoY to Rs 1 cr

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story