MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 18.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 437.63 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 18.90% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 437.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.64% to Rs 310.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 1595.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1283.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content