Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 11.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 1170.41 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 11.12% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 1170.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1054.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.77% to Rs 920.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 4648.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4208.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1170.411054.084648.104208.7125.3926.4027.1027.85309.19312.291333.271249.33269.41278.041189.161113.93225.26202.72920.39816.17

