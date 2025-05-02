Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 11.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 1170.41 croreNet profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 11.12% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 1170.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1054.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.77% to Rs 920.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 4648.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4208.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content