Skipper consolidated net profit rises 90.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 1287.75 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 90.42% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 1287.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1153.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.87% to Rs 149.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.90% to Rs 4624.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3282.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1287.751153.514624.483282.049.609.419.779.7379.9161.28261.95181.0362.6947.60198.65128.5047.9125.16149.3581.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News