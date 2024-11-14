Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mask Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Mask Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Mask Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %80.0025.00 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss delayed; 4:29 PM IST- cut-off for 5 ovr game

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $27.1 billion in October

Google adds new features to Pixels for detecting harmful apps, scam calls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

NTPC Green IPO: Does applying in shareholder quota boost allotment chance?

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story