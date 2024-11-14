Mask Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Mask Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %80.0025.00 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0
