Mask Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Mask Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.050.0480.0025.000.0400.0400.030

Powered by Capital Market - Live News