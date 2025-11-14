Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Mask Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.030.05080.0000.0400.0400.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News