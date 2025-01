Mastek consolidated net profit rises 25.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 869.53 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 25.74% to Rs 94.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 869.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 784.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.869.53784.2716.1817.03138.26123.56121.71101.7494.7175.32

