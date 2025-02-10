Mastek enters into strategic partnership with OpenAna

Mastek announced its strategic partnership with OpenAna, an innovative AI-driven platform modernizing software development lifecycle (SDLC) processes. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Mastek's journey to enhance its Generative AI capabilities, enabling businesses to innovate faster, optimize development workflows, and accelerate digital transformation.

OpenAna is transforming software engineering with Ana, an AI-powered Autonomous Software Engineer revolutionizing how technology teams deliver software. As an integral engineering teammate, Ana enables enterprises to accelerate delivery, scale effortlessly, and achieve unparalleled efficiencyall while empowering teams to focus on innovation and strategic growth.

The collaboration will focus on integrating GenAI into SDLC processes by harnessing OpenAna's next-gen AI capabilities and Mastek's deep expertise in digital transformation. Together, the partnership aims to empower organizations to navigate complex digital challenges and seize new growth opportunities. This will streamline development cycles, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate time-to-market.

