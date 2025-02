Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 97.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 6.82 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 97.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.825.6115.409.271.110.680.960.520.710.36

