Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Thomas Scott India Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2025.

Master Trust Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 128.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74855 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd lost 8.93% to Rs 249.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1143 shares in the past one month. Thomas Scott India Ltd tumbled 8.73% to Rs 298. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3287 shares in the past one month. G M Breweries Ltd dropped 7.15% to Rs 1075.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.