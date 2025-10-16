Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex soars over 848 pts; FMCG shares in demand

Sensex soars over 848 pts; FMCG shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade, supported by stock-specific movements during the ongoing Q2 earnings season and renewed foreign fund inflows. The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 847.58 points or 1.02% to 83,447.06. The Nifty 50 index rose 258.70 points or 1.02% to 25,579.05.

In the broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.47%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,398 shares rose and 1,705 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.48% to 55,559.20. The index added 2.69% in in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Nestle India (up 3.74%), Varun Beverages (up 3.44%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 2.51%), Tata Consumer Products (up 2.32%), Britannia Industries (up 2.26%) Radico Khaitan (up 2.01%), United Spirits (up 1.81%), Dabur India (up 1.49%), Marico (up 1.44%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 1.32%) rose.

On the other hand, Emami (down 0.68%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.20% to 6.497 from the previous close of 6.507.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6875 compared with its close of 88.0800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.68% to Rs 128,070.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.07% to 98.60.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.52% to 4.025.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 46 cents or 0.74% to $62.37 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

