Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 57.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 57.78% to Rs 132.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 1186.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1179.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

