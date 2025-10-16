BLS International rallies after winning 3-year MEA contract for visa centres in China

BLS International Services surged 12.37% to Rs 313.35 after the company secured a three-year contract from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

The contract, effective 14 October 2025, covers the setup and operation of Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. The centres will provide secure, technology-enabled, and multilingual visa services.

The development strengthens BLS Internationals position as a key partner for government and diplomatic missions globally.

BLS International Services provides visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services across more than 70 countries through a network of over 50,000 centres.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.8% to Rs 181 crore on 44.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 710.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.