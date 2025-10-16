South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.22% to Rs 2407.05 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 8.25% to Rs 351.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 324.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.22% to Rs 2407.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2407.052354.7264.6263.82472.58440.34472.58440.34351.59324.79

