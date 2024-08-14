Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.03% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.03% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.400.5862.5074.140.030.030.030.030.020.02

