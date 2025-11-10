Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.830.7543.3742.670.030.040.030.040.020.03

