Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 54.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 37.48 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 54.48% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 37.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.37.4837.655.588.071.852.780.811.750.611.34

