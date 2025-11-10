Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 34.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.98% to Rs 42.35 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 34.91% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 42.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.42.3534.7249.4244.3521.7115.6418.7514.2014.2610.57

