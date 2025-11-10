India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 108.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 46.90 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 108.41% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 46.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.46.9042.7118.408.6610.365.469.204.106.443.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News