Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 13.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 13.64% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 66.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.4564.5890.4490.0136.7132.5136.5732.2829.0725.58

