Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.95% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.750.6142.6780.330.040.010.040.010.030.01

