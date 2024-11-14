Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 0.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 68.26 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 0.60% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 68.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales68.2663.52 7 OPM %9.3610.09 -PBDT3.803.56 7 PBT2.322.26 3 NP1.671.68 -1

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

