Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 0.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 68.26 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 0.60% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 68.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.68.2663.529.3610.093.803.562.322.261.671.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News