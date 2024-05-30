Mauria Udyog reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.54% to Rs 89.86 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 89.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.63% to Rs 335.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

89.8663.94335.10231.691.605.936.000.283.27-1.1516.870.102.40-1.5713.63-2.913.48-1.6916.74-9.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News