Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 400.53 crore

Net Loss of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 400.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 386.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.400.53386.69-0.153.77-10.902.17-18.14-5.80-13.54-4.57

