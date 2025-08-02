VL E-Governance & IT Solutions standalone net profit rises 13.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 228.29% to Rs 8.24 crore

Net profit of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions rose 13.11% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 228.29% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.242.514.2523.110.730.610.700.610.690.61

