Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Factor partners with Shoppers Stop to expands its presence in India

Max Factor partners with Shoppers Stop to expands its presence in India

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Max Factor, the iconic Hollywood makeup brand renowned for its rich heritage of innovation, has entered the brick-and-mortar retail sector in India through a strategic collaboration between House of Beauty & Shoppers Stop. The partnership marks a significant milestone in House of Beauty's transformational journey, leveraging Shoppers Stop's extensive retail infrastructure and customer base to provide a premium shopping experience for discerning shoppers.

Max Factor will expand its presence in India to 70 Shoppers Stop outlets by the end of the year, ensuring broader reach and greater accessibility in key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This strategic move will solidify Max Factor's position in the Indian market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlight, Aug 28: Sensex ends flat, Nifty shields 25k after scaling new high; IT leads

Govt clears 12 industrial cities to spur manufacturing; Rs 28,602 cr outlay

Air quality report: India cuts pollution by 19.3%, life expectancy rises

LIVE: No civilised society can allow women to be subjected to such atrocities, says President Murmu

Message for China in BLA's massive Balochistan attack? Here's what we know

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story