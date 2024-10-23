Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 23.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 31.56% to Rs 13372.39 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 23.89% to Rs 112.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.56% to Rs 13372.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10164.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13372.3910164.62 32 OPM %1.281.42 -PBDT162.82159.02 2 PBT162.10158.24 2 NP112.56147.89 -24

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

