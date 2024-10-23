Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 23.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.56% to Rs 13372.39 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 23.89% to Rs 112.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.56% to Rs 13372.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10164.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13372.3910164.621.281.42162.82159.02162.10158.24112.56147.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp