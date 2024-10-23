Vikas Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 67.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 134.88 crore

Net profit of Vikas Lifecare declined 67.35% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 134.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.134.88116.03-0.992.030.998.53-0.857.812.397.32

