G K Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

G K Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.120.11036.3600.0400.0400.04

