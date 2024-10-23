G K Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 croreG K Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.11 9 OPM %036.36 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.04 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News