Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 33.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 33.80% to Rs 211.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 158.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 962.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 871.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.962.48871.0292.7086.01276.89200.74274.10197.98211.49158.07

