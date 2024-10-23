Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 33.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 962.48 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes rose 33.80% to Rs 211.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 158.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 962.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 871.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales962.48871.02 11 OPM %92.7086.01 -PBDT276.89200.74 38 PBT274.10197.98 38 NP211.49158.07 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News