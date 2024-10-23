Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers standalone net profit rises 71.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Indus Towers standalone net profit rises 71.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 7465.30 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 71.57% to Rs 2222.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1295.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 7465.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7132.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7465.307132.50 5 OPM %65.1347.97 -PBDT4558.603272.30 39 PBT2979.001747.30 70 NP2222.401295.30 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower signals GIFT Nifty; Asia markets climb

Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Global leaders terrified of Trump, quietly tell me, 'he can't win': Biden

FBI investigates leak of classified Israel documents on Iran attack

Gets visa fee refund, car rental, cruise cover with this travel insurance

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story