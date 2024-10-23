Indus Towers standalone net profit rises 71.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 7465.30 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 71.57% to Rs 2222.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1295.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 7465.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7132.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7465.307132.5065.1347.974558.603272.302979.001747.302222.401295.30

