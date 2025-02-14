Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maxplus Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Maxplus Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Maxplus Logistics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

