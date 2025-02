Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 13.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 26.24 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 13.85% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.2425.6117.3019.175.426.084.845.693.674.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News