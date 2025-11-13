U.S. Markets Mixed as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips; Traders Eye Washington Developments Subcaption:

Stocks showed a mixed performance Tuesday, with the Dow rising on strong gains in AMD and gold stocks, while the Nasdaq dipped. Investors also monitored Washington's efforts to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The Nasdaq fell 61.84 points (0.3%) to 23,406.46, but the S&P 500 inched up 4.31 points (0.1%) to 6,850.92 and the Dow climbed 326.86 points (0.7%) to 48,254,82.

AMD spiked by 9.0% after CEO Lisa Su predicted the chipmaker's annual revenue growth will average more than 35% over the next three to five years.

Gold stocks substantially moved upwards amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging by 3.7%. Airline stocks was significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.6% jump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Steel, pharmaceutical and semiconductor stocks turned out to be considerably strong while energy stocks plunged amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.