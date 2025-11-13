Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.S. Markets Mixed as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips; Traders Eye Washington Developments Subcaption:

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Stocks showed a mixed performance Tuesday, with the Dow rising on strong gains in AMD and gold stocks, while the Nasdaq dipped. Investors also monitored Washington's efforts to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The Nasdaq fell 61.84 points (0.3%) to 23,406.46, but the S&P 500 inched up 4.31 points (0.1%) to 6,850.92 and the Dow climbed 326.86 points (0.7%) to 48,254,82.

AMD spiked by 9.0% after CEO Lisa Su predicted the chipmaker's annual revenue growth will average more than 35% over the next three to five years. Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington where the House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a bill ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Traders also watched developments in Washington as the House prepared to vote on a bill to end the longest U.S. government shutdown. The Senate had already approved the measure on Monday to extend funding for most agencies until January 30, and the House was expected to vote on it later this evening.

Gold stocks substantially moved upwards amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging by 3.7%. Airline stocks was significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.6% jump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Steel, pharmaceutical and semiconductor stocks turned out to be considerably strong while energy stocks plunged amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1%. European stocks moved mostly higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1%, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.0% and the German DAX Index surged by 1.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher following the Veterans Day holiday on Tuesday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.5 basis points to 4.06%.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

